The British economy expanded 0.7% q/q in the first quarter, below the 1% gain in Q4 2024 but just above the market estimate of 0.6%. This marked the strongest growth in three quarters, driven by stronger activity in services and manufacturing. Annually, growth rose 1.3% in Q1, below the 1.5% gain in Q4 2024 but higher than the market estimate of 1.2%.

The Bank of England lowered the cash rate to 4.25% from 4.5% last week and signaled that further cuts were coming. However, the stronger-than-expected GDP reports has lowered the markets' rate expectations.

The US tariffs have created a lot of uncertainty over global trade. President Trump's unexpected trade deal with the UK and the deal with China to slash tariffs for 90 days are welcome steps but have reinforced Trump's unpredictability. This has made it difficult for the BoE to make growth and inflation projections, as the tariff factor remains a huge question mark.