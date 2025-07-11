The British pound continues to have a quiet week. In the European session, GBP/USD is trading at 1.3530, down 0.30% on the day.
UK economy contracts in May
The UK wrapped up the week on a down note, as GDP contracted in May by 0.1% m/m. This followed a 0.3% decline in April and missed the consensus of 0.1%. The decline was driven by a 1% decline in manufacturing and a 0.6% contraction in construction, which cancelled out a 0.1% expansion in services.
The GDP contractions in April and May point to a weak second quarter of growth, after an impressive 0.7% gain in the first quarter. The economic landscape remains uncertain and the Bank of England has projected weak growth of 1% for 2025. Governor Bailey has said that the rate path will be "gradually downwards" but hasn't hinted as to the timing of the next cut.
The weak GDP data supports the case for an August rate cut, even though headline inflation is running at 3.4% and core inflation at 3.5%, well above the BoE's target of 2%. The money markets have priced in a quarter-point cut in August at 80%, which would lower the cash rate to 4.0%.
The BoE released its financial stability report earlier in the week, noting that the outlook for UK growth over the coming year is "a little weaker and more uncertain". The Bank highlighted President Trump's tariffs and the conflict in the Middle East. The UK has recently signed a trade deal with the US but some tariffs on UK products remain in effect.
GBPUSD Technical
- GBP/USD is testing support at 1.3534. Below, there is support at 1.3491
- The next resistance lines are 1.3577 and 1.3620
Opinions are the authors'; not necessarily that of OANDA Business Information & Services, Inc. or any of its affiliates, subsidiaries, officers or directors. The provided publication is for informational and educational purposes only.
If you would like to reproduce or redistribute any of the content found on MarketPulse, an award winning forex, commodities and global indices analysis and news site service produced by OANDA Business Information & Services, Inc., please refer to the MarketPulse Terms of Use.
Visit https://www.marketpulse.com/ to find out more about the beat of the global markets.
© 2025 OANDA Business Information & Services Inc.