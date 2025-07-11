The British pound continues to have a quiet week. In the European session, GBP/USD is trading at 1.3530, down 0.30% on the day.

UK economy contracts in May

The UK wrapped up the week on a down note, as GDP contracted in May by 0.1% m/m. This followed a 0.3% decline in April and missed the consensus of 0.1%. The decline was driven by a 1% decline in manufacturing and a 0.6% contraction in construction, which cancelled out a 0.1% expansion in services.

The GDP contractions in April and May point to a weak second quarter of growth, after an impressive 0.7% gain in the first quarter. The economic landscape remains uncertain and the Bank of England has projected weak growth of 1% for 2025. Governor Bailey has said that the rate path will be "gradually downwards" but hasn't hinted as to the timing of the next cut.