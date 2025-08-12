The Bank of England has been cautious in its rate path and last week's cut was only the second this year. The split vote at the rate meeting reflects the conundrum that Bank policymakers face regarding rates - the UK economy is weak and the labor market is slowing, but inflation has been moving higher. The Bank is expected to cut rates again in November but that will depend on the employment and inflation numbers.

US inflation expected to hit to 2.8%

The US releases the July inflation report later today. Inflation is is expected to inch higher to 2.8% y/y, up from 2.7% y/y in June. This would mark a third straight acceleration and the highest inflation level since February. Core CPI is also expected to accelerate to 3.0%, up from 2.9%.

Monthly, CPI is projected to ease to 0.2% from 0.3%. Core CPI is projected to rise to 0.3% from 0.2%.

Today's inflation report could shift market expectations for the September Fed meeting but a Fed cut will likely remain on track. The markets have currently priced in the likelihood of a rate cut at 84%, according to FedWatch's CME.