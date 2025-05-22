The UK economy has been struggling but don't blame consumers for not spending. Retail sales for April will be released on Friday and the markets are expecting a massive gain of 4.5% y/y. This follows a 2.6% gain in March which was a three-month high. Monthly, retail sales is expected to ease to 0.2% from 0.4%.

UK PMIs show slight growth

UK PMIs showed improvement in May after downward revisions in April. Services PMI rose to 52.3, up from a revised 50.8 in March and above the market estimate of 50.8. The Manufacturing PMI also improved to 52.3, up from a revised 50.2 and above the market estimate of 49.9. This indicates slight growth in business activity and manufacturing.

UK inflation for April was higher than expected, disappointing the Bank of England which wants to deliver additional rate cuts in order to boost the flagging economy. The BoE lowered rates in April by a quarter-point to 4.25% but a June cut is very unlikely after the hot inflation report.