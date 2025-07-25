Tokyo inflation lower than expected, yen extends losses

The so-called "core-core CPI", which excludes fresh food and fuel and is closely monitored by the BoJ, remained unchanged at 3.1% and matching the consensus. The BoJ wants to see sustainable underlying inflation and this strong reading is encouraging.

BoJ expected to hold rates next week

The BoJ meets next week and is widely expected to consider its wait-and-see stance. The central bank hasn't raised rates since January, as US President Trump's tariffs stifled any hopes that that the BoJ would gradually raise rates in the first half of the year.

This week's announcement that the US and Japan had reached a trade deal has raised expectations that the BoJ will hike rates before the end of the year. Deputy Governor Shinichi Uchida said that the trade deal removed uncertainty and raised the likelihood that inflation would remain sustainable at 2%, a prerequisite for further rate hikes.

The BoJ isn't likely to change any policy settings at the upcoming meeting, but will provide an updated quarterly report which will likely refer to the US-Japan agreement. The BoJ could revise upwards its inflation forecast, which would raise expectation of a rate hike in the coming months.