Tokyo Core CPI expected to ease, Japanese yen edges higher

The BoJ has stressed that it is on a path of normalization of monetary policy and plans to raise interest rates. However, the BoJ hasn't hiked rates since January and doesn't appear to be in any rush.

One could make the argument that the central bank has been too slow to tighten policy, as headline inflation has been above the 2% target for over three years. Governor Ueda has repeatedly said that the Bank needs to see higher domestic demand and higher wage growth in order to be assured that inflation remains sustainable at around 2%. The BoJ meets next on September 19.

US GDP expected to be revised upwards

The US releases second-estimate (Preliminary) GDP later today. The first estimate indicated a strong gain of 3.0% in Q2, rebounding from -0.5% in the first quarter. The impressive bounce-back was driven by a sharp drop in imports and stronger consumer spending. The second estimate is expected to show an upward revision of 3.1%.