Tokyo Core CPI eases to 2.5%, yen steady

Other data released on Friday pointed to weakness in Japan's economy. Retail sales slipped 1.6% m/m in July, down from a revised 0.9% in June and below the market estimate of -1.0%. Industrial production declined in July by 0.9% y/y, down sharply from a 4.4% gain in June and below the forecast of 2.8%.

The US tariffs have taken a bite out of production and exports and the US and Japan have reached a deal which leaves 15% tariffs on many Japanese products.

US PCE core inflation rises to 2.9%

The US core personal consumption expenditures price index (core PCE), the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation indicator, ticked higher to 2.9% in July, up from 2.8% in June. This was matched the market estimate and was a five-month high. Monthly, core PCE rose 0.3%, unchanged from June and in line with the market estimate.

The slight acceleratation has raised expectations of a rate cut at the Fed's September 17 meeting to 89%, up from 86% just before the core PCE release on Friday.