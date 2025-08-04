Swiss inflation unchanged, Swiss franc extends gains

The SNB is also concerned after US President Trump announced that the US will slap 39% tariffs on Switzerland as of Aug. 7, which will hurt the export-reliant Swiss economy. If economic data shows that the tariffs are hurting the economy, the SNB could respond by lowering rates into negative territory.

US nonfarm payrolls misses estimate

The week ended with a softer-than-expected US jobs report. Nonfarm payrolls for July rose by only 73 thousand, missing the market estimate of 110 thousand. Making things worse, the June and May reports were both revised sharply lower, down by a combined 258 thousand. The unemployment rate ticked higher to 4.2%, up from 4.1%.

The weak numbers support the case for the Fed to lower interest rates at the next rate meeting in September. The likelihood of a cut has climbed to 75%, compared to 63% on Thursday. The latest NFP figures should save as a wake-up call that the labor market may be in more trouble than previously anticipated.