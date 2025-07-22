RBA minutes hawkish, Australian dollar steady

The RBA shocked the markets earlier this month when it maintained the benchmark rate at 3.85%. The money markets had widely expected the Reserve Bank to trim rates by a quarter-point for a second successive meeting, especially after the trim mean, a key core CPI measure, fell to 3.5 year low of 2.4% in May. However, the RBA had a surprise up its sleeve by not making a move.

The minutes noted that the majority of the board wanted to review more economic data, including the all-important quarterly inflation report in order to confirm that inflation was heading lower. The RBA also said there were additional reasons not to cut, including stronger domestic demand and the labor market proving more resilient than anticipated.