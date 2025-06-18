Updated: FOMC Rate Decision, Powell coming up - SEP Outlook

Focus now turns to the 2025 outlook, especially in light of the Fed’s latest Summary of Economic Projections (SEP), which was released during a period of heightened uncertainty around U.S. tariff policy.

Since then, a number of trade agreements have been reached, easing concerns that dominated earlier this year. The so-called “TACO Trump” headlines have rattled markets, and fears of a no-deal scenario are quickly fading into the rearview.



The FED pointed toward a 2.7% year-end PCE Inflation at the last release and some cooling in upcoming years. Core PCE is the FED's favorite inflation measure as they use this data for that side of their Inflation-Employment Dual Mandate.



Also, look at the Projected FED Funds Rate for the end of 2025, 2026 and the longer-run ("Neutral Rate"). Any change in this will move markets as cut expectations adjust.



Expect volatile flows – Safe Trades!