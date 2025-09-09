New Zealand manufacturing sales slide, kiwi edges lower

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand lowered the cash rate to 3.0% last month as it continues to be aggressive. The RBNZ has chopped 225 basis points in the current easing cycle and is expected to continue easing in order to boost the weak economy.

The RBNZ meets next on October 20 and the the third-quarter inflation report just a few days prior will be critical. Inflation jumped to 2.7% in Q2 but that is still within the Reserve Bank's target band of 1-3%. If inflation moves lower, the central bank will have greater flexibility to deliver another rate cut in October.

In the US, the Federal Reserve is poised to deliver a rate hike next week for the first time since December 2024. The weak nonfarm payrolls report has raised the likelihood of a half-point cut to 12%, with a quarter-point cut priced in at 88%, according to CME's FedWatch.