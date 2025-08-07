New Zealand inflation expectations inch lower, New Zealand dollar rises

RBNZ likely to cut later in August

Actual inflation rose by 2.7% in the second quarter, up from 2.5% in Q1. Again, this level is within the central bank's target band, where it has remained for a fourth consecutive quarter. Inflation may be a bit high for the Reserve Bank's liking, but it has made clear that it plans to continue lowering rates. The RBNZ held the benchmark rate at 3.25% last month but this was a "dovish hold" as the central bank said it expected to loosen policy if medium-term inflation continued to ease as expected.

The July hold was the first time the Reserve Bank did not cut rates since the easing cycle started in August 2024 - the central bank had lowered rates six straight times, chopping off 225 basis points. The RBNZ statement said that the economic outlook was "highly uncertain", a pointing to sticky inflation and the impact of tariffs. Still, the markets have priced in a rate cut on ugust 20, on the basis that the economy is weak and inflation is contained within the target band.