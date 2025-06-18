New Zealand GDP expected to contract, New Zealand dollar recovers

US retail sales take a hit

Is the resilient US consumer showing cracks?

US retail sales slumped in May, falling 0.9% m/m. This was well below the revised -0.1% reading in April and worse than the market estimate of -0.7%. Annually, retail sales fell to 3.3%, down sharply from a revised 5.0%.

The monthly retail sales is particularly concerning because it marked a second straight decline. The pre-tariff spike in consumer spending has fizzled as the tariffs have taken effect. Consumers are wary that the tariffs will boost inflation and dampen consumer spending power and concerns about hiring have risen, prompting consumers to batten down the hatches in anticipation of tougher times ahead.

If additional key US data heads lower, this will increase pressure on the Federal Reserve to lower interest rates. The markets have priced in a hold at Wednesday's meeting at practically 100%, with little chance of a rate cut before September.