New Zealand employment expected to decline, US ISM Services PMI

New Zealand releases the employment report for the second quarter on Wednesday, with the markets braced for worsening data for the labor market. Employment change is expected to contract by 0.1%, down from a 0.1% gain in Q1. The unemployment rate, which was unchanged at Q1 at 5.1%, is expected to rise to 5.3% in Q2, which would be the highest rate since Q3 2020.

The New Zealand economy sustained a recession last year and the labor market has softened. Global demand for New Zealand exports has fallen as trade tensions remain high due US trade policy. The softening labor market and weak global conditions have raised the downside risk to inflation, which supports the case for the Reserve Bank of New Zealand to lower rates on Aug. 20.