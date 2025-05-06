New Zealand dollar steady ahead of employment data

New Zealand releases the employment report for the first quarter on Wednesday. The labor market is showing signs of weakening, with employment change posting two straight declines. The markets are projecting a slight improvement, with an estimate of 0.1% for Q1.

The unemployment rate has accelerated for seven consecutive quarters and is expected to rise to 5.3% from 5.1% in Q4 2025. This would be the highest level since Q4 2016 and would support the case for the Reserve Bank of New Zealand to lower rates for a sixth straight time at the May 28 meeting. At the April meeting, members warned that the tariffs created downside risks for growth and inflation in New Zealand.

The RBNZ would prefer to continue lowering interest rates in increments of 25-basis points in order to boost the weak economy. Inflation is comfortably within the 1-3% target band but there are upside risks to inflation, especially with global trade tensions escalating due to US tariffs.

In the US, the Federal Reserve is virtually certain to maintain interest rates at 4.25-4.5% on Wednesday. The meeting will be interesting as Fed Chair Powell is expected to push back against pressure from President Trump to lower rates. The Fed is likely to remain on the sidelines until the uncertainty over US tariffs becomes more clear. Trump's zig-zags over tariffs has triggered wild swings in the financial markets, but Trump has said some trade agreements will be announced soon.