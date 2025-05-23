New Zealand dollar soars on New Zealand retail sales, US fisacal concerns

Reserve Bank likely to cut rates next week

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand meets next week and is widely expected to lower rates by a quarter-point 3.25%. The impressive retail sales numbers aren't likely to change the Reserve Bank's decision. The central bank remains anxious about escalating trade tensions, which have created huge uncertainty due to the unpredictable Donald Trump. New Zealand is highly dependent on exports and the chill in the global trade environment could prove a major setback for the fragile New Zealand economy.

There are no key US releases today but we'll hear from three FOMC members. There has been a lot of Fedspeak this week, with a message that the US tariffs will take a toll on the US economy, even with the temporary deal with China, and that the Fed favors a wait-and-see stance before further rate cuts. The Fed hasn't lowered rates since Dec. 2024 and is virtually certain to hold rates at the June meeting. The second half of the year will likely see some rate cuts, but that will depend on inflation, the US labor markets and US tariff policy.

The New Zealand dollar has also received a boost as concerns over US fiscal policy have sent the US dollar broadly lower today. There are concerns that Trump's tax cut and spending bill will greatly boost the deficitand US 20-year Treasury yields have risen after a weak 20-year Treasury bond sale.

NZD/USD Technical