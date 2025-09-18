New Zealand dollar sinks on soft GDP

The New Zealand dollar has posted sharp losses on Thursday. In the European session, NZD/USD is trading at 0.5904, down 0.97%.

New Zealand's GDP slides by 0.97%

New Zealand's economy took a tumble in the second quarter, declining 0.9% q/q. This was a sharp downturn from the Q1 gain of 0.9% and below the market estimate of -0.3%. The economy has contracted in three of the last five quarters. Annually, GDP declined 0.6%, unchanged from the first quarter and well below the market estimate of 0%. The New Zealand dollar is down 1% on the soft GDP reading.

The GDP report showed broad weakness across the economy as construction and manufacturing posted declines and services were flat. The economy has been hurt by weak global demand and US tariffs on New Zealand, which have been set at 15%.