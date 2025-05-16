Will RBNZ cut rates in May?

With inflation largely contained, the RBNZ is looking to continue lowering interest rates in order to boost the economy. The RBNZ cut rates last month to 3.5% from 3.75% and is expected to cut rates again at the May 28 meeting.

The problem for Bank policymakers is the uncertainty over President Trump's erratic trade policy, which has made it tricky to make growth and inflation forecasts. The US and China engaged in a tit-for-tat tariff war which resulted in massive tariffs, only to suddenly reach a temporary agreement to slash tariffs. Will this lead to a permanent agreement or will the US and China resume their damaging trade war? It's unclear what happens next, especially given the unpredictability of Donald Trump.

The US wraps up the week with UoM consumer sentiment and inflation expectations for May. Consumer sentiment is expected to improve to 53.4 from an upwardly revised 52.2. Inflation expectations surged in April to 6.5% from 4.7% and are projected to rise to 6.6%, as consumers remain anxious about inflation.