New Zealand dollar flies after Powell speech, NZ retail sales beat forecast

The markets focused on Powell's warning about the employment outlook and bumped up expectations that the Fed will cut rates at the September 17 meeting. As well, a second cut before the end of the year is a strong possibility.

The Fed has been in a prolonged wait-and-see stance, holding rates since December 2024. With inflation largely under control and the labor market showing wider cracks, the Fed is likely to respond with a rate cut or two before the end of the year.

New Zealand retail sales rise to 0.5%

New Zealand's retail sales for the second quarter rose by 0.5% q/q, down from 0.8% in Q1 but above the market estimate of 0.2%. Annually, retail sales jumped 2.3%, up sharply from 0.7% in Q1. The positive release indicates that consumers are spending in response to lower interest rates. The Reserve Bank of New Zealand has aggressively chopped rates and has hinted that the easing cycle will continue.