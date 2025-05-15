New Zealand releases inflation expectations for the first quarter on Friday. Inflation expectations can manifest into actual inflation and are considered a market-mover. Over the past three quarters, inflation expectations have hovered around the 2% level, which is the mid-point of the Reserve Bank of New Zealand's target band of 1%-3%. However, inflation expectations are expected to climb to 2.4% in the second quarter, which could complicate the Reserve Bank's plans to further trim interest rates.

New Zealand consumer inflation rose 2.5% y/y in the first quarter, up from 2.5% in Q4 2024 and above the market estimate of 2.2%. This is comfortably within the RBNZ target band and enabled the Bank to cut rates to 3.5% from 3.75% last month.

The central bank left the door open to further rate cuts at the April meeting, stressing the risk to the New Zealand economy due to rising global trade tensions. New Zealand's largest trading partner is China and the temporary agreement between the US and China to slash tariffs is good news for New Zealand's export sector. The Reserve Bank meets next on May 28.