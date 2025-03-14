New Zealand dollar climbs as manufacturing improves

New Zealand's manufacturing sector improved in February, as Manufacturing PMI rose to 53.9, up from 52.5 in January. This was the highest level since August 2022. All sub-index values recorded increases, including production, new orders and employment. The Manufacturing PMI has now recorded expansions for two consecutive months after a prolonged contraction of close to a year.

The services sector has showed a similar trend, recording weak expansion in January at 50.4, after 10 straight months of contraction. The Services PMI will be released on Monday and is expected to rise to 50.7. A slight improvement in both services and manufacturing would signal that the New Zealand's economy appears to be moving in the right direction.