New Zealand's inflation rate rose to 2.7% y/y in the second quarter, up from 2.5% in Q1 but below the consensus of 2.8%. Electricity prices rose sharply, while gasoline prices fell. On a quarterly basis, CPI rose 0.5% in Q2, down from 0.9% in Q1 and shy of the consensus of 0.6%.

Today's mixed inflation report will be thoroughly dissected by the Reserve Bank of New Zealand which wants to provide relief to the economy with further interest rate cuts. The Bank won't be pleased that annual inflation moved higher but will be encouraged by the decline in quarterly inflation. This marks the fourth straight quarter that CPI has remained within the Bank's target band of 1%-3%.