Key Takeaways from ECB’s Lagarde and Fed Chair Powell’s Latest Speeches

Christine Lagarde spoke earlier this morning at the Hertie School in Berlin, Germany.

While the ECB President avoided commenting on the broader economic outlook or monetary policy, she emphasized the euro’s expanding role in global trade, particularly as the U.S. gradually steps back from its traditional leadership position.



Lagarde highlighted that “shifts in the global currency landscape are not unprecedented in monetary history”—a statement that touches on one of the defining macro themes of this decade and beyond. Economists and market participants alike are watching closely to see whether the U.S. Dollar can maintain its dominant reserve status.



The speech offers valuable insight, even for traders primarily focused on technical movements, making it a worthwhile read.

You can access the whole speech here.