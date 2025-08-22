The BoJ meets next on September 19 and the markets widely expect another hold. The BoJ has a habit of catching the markets off guard and a rate hike is certainly a possibiity in September or October. The BoJ upgraded its inflation forecast for fiscal year 2025 at the July meeting from 2.2% to 2.7%, which supports the case for a rate hike in the coming months.

Powell to speak at Jackson Hole

Central bankers are meeting up in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. The star of the show will be Federal Reserve Chair Powell, who will deliver a speech later today. The markets have priced in a rate cut at next month's Fed meeting and are hoping for some confirmation from Powell.

The Fed is caught between a rock and a hard place as it charts a rate path. Inflation is still high, which would support maintaining rates, but the labor market is deteriorating, which supports the case to lower rates and boost economic activity.

Should the Fed's primary focus be inflation or employment? There is a split among members, which was reflected in the rare split vote at the July meeting. The majority of the FOMC members, which voted to hold rates, judged the upside risk of inflation to be the primary concern, while the two members who voted to lower rates were most concerned about softening employment. The Fed meets next month and is widely expected to deliver its first rate cut since December 2024.