Japan's GDP declines, yen rally stalls

The Japanese yen is steady on Friday, after gaining 2% over the past three days. In the European session, USD/JPY is trading at 145.52, down 0.09% on the day.

Japan's economy shrinks for first time in a year

Japan's GDP report was a major disappointment, as the economy contracted for the first time in a year. The economy declined by 0.7% in the first quarter, a sharp reversal from the upwardly revised 2.4% gain in Q4 2024. This was below the -0.2% market estimate. Quarterly, GDP declined 0.2%, down from 0.6% in the fourth quarter and weaker than the market estimate of -0.1%.

The weak GDP report preceded the US tariffs which took effect in April. The tariffs will be felt in the second quarter and will likely dampen growth. Japan's export sector is under pressure due to escalating trade tensions and domestic consumption has been weak. This had led to calls from some lawmakers to increase fiscal spending to cushion the expected blow from the the tariffs.