Japanese yen eyes inflation data

What's next for the BoJ?

Inflation has been moving higher and strong readings from this week's inflation reports would support the case for a rate hike from the Bank of Japan.

The central bank raised rates in January and has signaled its intent to continue raising rates but the turbulence and uncertainty triggered by the Trump tariffs has forced the BoJ to cut its growth forecasts and adopt a wait-and-see stance on monetary policy.

The BoJ views wage growth as a key driver of underlying inflation but wage growth has lagged behind inflation, resulting in weaker consumption than hoped.

Governor Kazuo Ueda has said that the uncertainty due to the tariffs has pushed back the timing of underlying inflation reaching the BoJ's 2% target. The BoJ isn't about to telegraph a date for a rate hike and the markets don't expect a move before October at the earliest.