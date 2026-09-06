Global forex shifts: Yen carry trade unwinds amid policy divergence.

Market expectations regarding Federal Reserve policy have shifted dramatically, pivoting from initial projections of interest rate cuts toward anticipated holds or further rate increases. Driven by persistent inflation metrics—such as 12-month PCE at 3.7%—and hawkish guidance following Chair Kevin Warsh’s Jackson Hole address, bond markets have scaled back easing bets. This macroeconomic backdrop, combined with energy shocks and updated FOMC Dot Plot projections, has re-ignited concerns over elevated short-term yields and continued monetary tightening.

Consequently, expectations for the September 16, 2026, FOMC meeting have swung to an even split between a pause and a 25-basis-point hike. Latest CME FedWatch data reflects this repricing, as the probability of a rate hold in the 350–375 bps range fell to 49.6%, while the odds of a 25 bps increase to 375–400 bps climbed to 50.4%.

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