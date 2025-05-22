We are conducting planned maintenance between 17:00 UTC 23rd May 2025 and 23:00 UTC 25th May 2025. During this time, you may experience limited access. We appreciate your patience and understanding as we improve our platform.

Fears continue to Retract as US PMI beats Consensus

By  Elior Manier

22 May 2025 at 14:50 UTC

S&P PMI indexes for the US got released at 9:45 A.M. ET. Global Services PMI is showing a beat of 52.3 vs 50.8 exp (previous was 50.1), while the Composite PMI showed 52.1 vs 50.6 last month.

The US dollar is appreciating from these news and retracting some of its past days losses.

What does the beat in US PMIs infer for markets?

The US Purchase Managers Index is a key economic indicator that provides insight into the health of a country's manufacturing and services sectors.
It tends to add volatility to markets which is why it's indicated as high impact on our MarketPulse Economic Calendar.

A PMI reading above 50 shows expansion in the sector, while a PMI below 50 shows contraction.

Expectations play a key role in market reactions. Even if a PMI reading comes in below the 50 mark—indicating contraction—markets may still respond positively if the figure exceeds forecasts.
In such cases, equities or the relevant currency can rally on the surprise beat, despite the overall weak headline number.

The PMI Index tends to lead CPI releases, observe the chart below provided by S&P Global - who provide all PMI releases.

PMI as a leading indicator for CPI releases. Source: S&P Global

How did the PMI release impact markets?

The US dollar is leading all other majors after the release, as fears of a weaker US Economy affected by tariffs abate.
Stock indices are close to unchanged, up small with the Nasdaq up 105 points.

The strongest expansion was in the service sector though manufacturing tracked closely.
A concern for price increases due to supply shortages was noted in the report.

"prices charged for both goods and services have spiked higher as firms and their suppliers seek to pass on tariff levies to customers"

You can access the report here.

The Dollar Index moves higher in today's session

DXY 15M chart, May 22. Source - TradingView

The Dollar Index breaks yesterday's highs.
We will have to see if the DXY breaks 100.00 or not, as we approach the psychological level

Safe trades!

About the Author

Elior Manier

Market Analyst

Elior brings over seven years of experience in financial markets to our analyst team. Since 2018, he has actively engaged in observing, charting, and trading, driven by his passion for mastering market dynamics. With a profound understanding of the geopolitical and macroeconomic forces that shape market movements, Elior focuses on analysing the impact of breaking news, market sentiment, and critical economic data releases on trading flows.

As a versatile analyst, he contributes powerful insights to the team, effectively integrating geopolitical and technical analysis to provide clear and comprehensive market perspectives.

Prior to joining our team, Elior honed his expertise as a Fixed Income Trader and Market Analyst at the Montreal Exchange.