Fears continue to Retract as US PMI beats Consensus

The US dollar is leading all other majors after the release, as fears of a weaker US Economy affected by tariffs abate.

Stock indices are close to unchanged, up small with the Nasdaq up 105 points.



The strongest expansion was in the service sector though manufacturing tracked closely.

A concern for price increases due to supply shortages was noted in the report.

"prices charged for both goods and services have spiked higher as firms and their suppliers seek to pass on tariff levies to customers"



