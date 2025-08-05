Eurozone, US Services PMI lower than expected

US ISM Services PMI softens

The US ISM Services PMI disappointed with a reading of 50.1 in July, down from 50.8 in June and below the market estimate of 51.5. The reading points to stagnation in the services sector. Exports and imports both declined, indicative of the impact that US tariffs are having on the US economy.

On Friday, ISM Manufacturing PMI slipped to 48.0 for July, down from 49.5 in June. This marked the fifth consecutive contraction for manufacturing.

On Wednesday, we'll hear from three FOMC members, which could provide insights into Fed monetary policy. The Fed held rates last week, a decision that was widely expected.

The markets have priced in a quarter-point cut in September at 88%, compared to 63% one week ago, according to the CME's FedWatch. Friday's nonfarm payrolls report pointed to widening cracks in the US labor market which support the Fed responding with rate cut.