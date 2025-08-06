German factory orders declined 1.0% in June after a downwardly revised May figure of -0.8%. This missed the market estimate of a 0.1% gain.

What can we expect from Christine Lagarde & Co.? The European Central Bank received an encouraging sign as the US and EU signed a trade agreement which will remove the uncertainty over tariffs between the two sides.

The ECB meets next on Sep. 11 and a rate cut is currently a close call. The central bank is in a good place and isn't feeling pressure to cut rates. The deposit rate is at 2%, headline inflation is at 2%, right at the ECB's target.

Fed expected to cut rates in September

The Federal Reserve has been in a prolonged wait-and-see stance, but that is slated to end at the September rate meeting. The markets have priced in a quarter-rate cut at 93%, according to the CME's FedWatch. The weak employment report on Friday has raised the likelihood of a rate cut as the US labor market is showing wider cracks than had been expected.