Eurozone inflation expectations rise, euro edges lower

Federal Reserve minutes likely to stress "wait-and-see" stance

The Federal Reserve will release the minutes of its May 7 meeting later today. At the meeting, the Fed signaled that it wasn't planning to lower rates anytime soon and the minutes are expected to confirm the Fed's wait-and-see stance. US President Trump has been zig-zagging on trade policy, imposing and then cancelling tariffs on China and the European Union. Fed Chair Powell said at the May meeting that the economic uncertainty due to tariffs means that the appropriate rate path is unclear and that message could be reiterated in the Fed minutes.

US President Trump's erratic trade policy was on full display over the weekend. On Friday, Trump threatened a 50% tariff on all European Union goods effective June 1, but reversed that decision two days later, saying the tariffs would be delayed until July 9. Trump's unpredictability has made it difficult for ECB policymakers to make growth and inflation forecasts due to the economic uncertainty.