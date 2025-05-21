Euro rally continues but ECB not smiling

The eurozone and Germany will release services and manufacturing PMIs for May on Thursday. The markets are expecting a slight improvement, but the numbers are still likely to paint a gloomy economic picture.

Eurozone Manufacturing PMI is expected to improve to 49.3 from 49.0 and Services PMI to 50.3 from 50.1. Germany, the largest economy in the bloc, is also expected to post a slight improvement in manufacturing (48.9 from 48.4) and services (49.5 from 49.0).

The eurozone and Germany will release services and manufacturing PMIs on Thursday. The markets are expecting a slight improvement, but the numbers are still likely to paint a gloomy economic picture which would support further rate reductions. The ECB cut rates last month to 2.25% from 2.5%, its lowest level in over two years.