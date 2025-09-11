Euro in holding pattern ahead of ECB decision, US CPI next

The US releases the August inflation report later on Thursday. CPI is expected to rise to 2.7% y/y from 2.9% y/y in July. Monthly, the market estimate is 0.3%, compared to 0.2% in July. Core CPI is expected to remain unchanged at 3.1% y/y and 0.3% m/m.

The core rate is well above the Federal Reserve's 2% target but that isn't expected to stop the Fed from lowering rates next week for the first time since December 2024. Although a rate cut has been fully priced in, we could see downward pressure on the US dollar if the Fed cuts, especially if the Fed's tone at the meeting is dovish.

The US economy is showing signs of cooling, especially the labor market. The August nonfarm payrolls fell to 22 thousand and annual revisions for the year prior to March 2025 were revised downwards by a massive 911 thousand, much more than expected. The weak nonfarm payrolls report has raised the odds of a half-point cut to 10%, with a 90% chance of a quarter-point reduction.