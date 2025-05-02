Eurozone inflation for April was a surprise on the upside. Headline CPI remained steady at 2.2% y/y, edging above the market estimate of 2.1%. Lower energy prices were offset by a rise in service inflation and food prices. Monthly, CPI was also unchanged at 0.6%, above the forecast of 0.4%.

Core CPI, which excludes food and energy and is a better gauge of inflation trends, jumped to 2.7% y/y, up from 2.4% in March and above the market estimate of 2.5%. This was the first acceleration in the core rate since May 2024. Services inflation, a key component in Core CPI remains hot and jumped to 3.9% from 3.5% in March.

The rise in core CPI is a worrisome sign for the European Central Bank and could complicate plans to gradually lower interest rates. The ECB has been aggressive, cutting rates by 175 basis points in the current easing cycle. Still, more cuts are needed to boost the ailing eurozone economy.

US nonfarm payrolls beats forecast

US nonfarm payrolls came in at 177 thousand in April, slightly below the downwardly revised gain of 185 thousand in March. This easily beat the market estimate of 130 thousand and is a sign that the US labor market remains in decent shape. Wage growth was unchanged at 3.8% y/y, just below the market estimate of 3.9%. Monthly, wage growth dropped to 0.2% from 0.3%, shy of the market estimate of 0.3%.