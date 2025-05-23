DAX Tumbles 2.7% as President Trump Sets Tariff Deadline for EU

Risk assets have taken a hit with the Wall Street's "fear gauge", the CBOE Volatility Index .VIX, spiked to a more than two-week high and was last at 24.6 points.

S&P 500 has tumbled 1.5% as megacap and growth stocks turned sharply lower, with Amazon AMZN.O and Nvidia NVDA.O sliding more than 2% each.

The DAX index slid as much as 2.7%.

This is what i would consider a major escalation in the tariff conversation. Markets had hoped that most of the proposed tariffs by the US administration would be negotiated away.

Concerns will now rise that if these tariffs are implemented, growth in the European Union may be affected. This comes after disappointing PMI data from the EU earlier this week.

Germany's two-year bond yield fell 10 basis points to 1.73%, while the 10-year yield dropped 9 basis points to 2.55%.

In currency markets, the Japanese yen was the top performer, with the dollar down 0.9% at 142.77 yen and the euro down 0.56% at 161.43 yen.

Gold saw renewed safe haven flows as the precious metal is tarding above the $3350/oz mark at the time of writing.

The euro was steadier against the dollar, rising 0.3% to $1.1311, as traders weighed U.S. tariff concerns against eurozone growth worries.