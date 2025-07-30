Canadian dollar slips to 2-month low as BoC maintains rates

What could prove interesting at the meeting is the possibility of a split vote. Not one dissenting vote, but perhaps two. Fed Governor Christopher Waller and Fed Vice Chair for Supervision Michelle Bowman have both voiced concern that interest rates are too high given the widening cracks in the US labor market. The last time that two members dissented in a rate decision was in 1993.

Fed Chair Powell is likely to be quizzed about tariffs and inflation at his press conference. The US has concluded trade deals with the Japan and the EU, which has reduced the uncertainty over trade policy. Will Powell sound hawkish or will he signal that the Fed is ready to cut in September?