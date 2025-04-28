Canadian dollar in holding pattern on Election Day

It's Election Day in Canada. Prime Minister Mark Carney, who has only been in office since March, is favored to win the election. Carney's Liberal Party was badly trailing the Conservatives but US President Trump has ignited Canadian nationalism and turned the election race upside down.

Trump has talked about annexing Canada and although most Canadians don't expect that to happen, there is strong resentment against the US tariff policy, which has hit Canada even though the two countries have a free trade agreement.

Carney is viewed as a strong leader who can stand up to Trump and the markets have priced in a Liberal majority. If the Liberals are forced to make a coalition with the smaller parties, the new government would be considered less stable and that would likely trigger some CAD weakness. If the Conservatives manage to pull out a surprise election victory, the Canadian dollar would likely get a boost.