Canadian dollar calm ahead of inflation data

The economy is sending out distress signals. GDP in the second quarter contracted by 1.6% and the labor market shed 100 thousand jobs in July and August. The unemployment rate rose to 7.1% from 6.9%, a three-year high.

The weak data strongly supports the case for a rate cut but underlying inflation is well above the BoC's 2% target, which is likely the reason that the central bank has held off from lowering rates. With the labor market deteriorating, the BoC will likely respond with a rate cut in order to stop the bleeding. Underlying inflation remains higher than the BoC wants to see, but barring a huge increase in inflation, a rate cut appears a done deal.

The BoC remains concerned about the US-Canada trade war, which has created a lot of uncertainty with regard to the direction of growth and inflation. However, with the announcement in August that Canada would remove counter-tariffs on US goods covered by the Canada-US-Mexico agreement, the BoC is likely to be more comfortable lowering rates.