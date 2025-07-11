Canada's job market expected to flatline, Canadian dollar under pressure

Canada releases the June employment report later today. Job growth has stalled since January and the economy created just 8800 jobs in May. The markets are braced for worse news in June with a consensus of no growth. The unemployment rate has been steadily increasing and is expected to rise to 7.1% from 7.0%, compared to 6.2% a year ago.

The labor market may have stalled but there is some relief that the US tariffs haven't resulted in worse employment numbers. US President Trump threatened on Thursday to impose a punishing 35% tariff rate on Canadian goods, a dramatic escalation in the trade war between the two countries. Canada and the US have been engaged in trade talks but the new round of tariffs are scheduled to take effect on August 1. The tariffs would be damaging for Canada's economy, chilling growth and boosting inflation.