Canada's job growth shines but Canadian dollar shrugs

The positive employment report has eased concerns that US tariffs would cause a further deterioration in the labor market. This could have significant implications for the Bank of Canada, which meets next on July 30. The recent slowdown in the labor market had raised expectations that the BoC would deliver a rate cut for the first time since March, but the strong June jobs report eases pressure on the Bank to lower rates.

BoC likely to hold in July

The money markets have priced in a July hold at 84% but the economic outlook remains fluid, especially with US President Trump's threat to hit Canada with 35% tariffs on August 1. Tuesday's inflation report could have a strong impact on the July decision. Inflation is expected to rise to 1.9% from 1.7% in May, which would be within the BoC's 2% target.

The BoC is expected to lower rates in the second half of the year, but it will be difficult for BoC policymakers to chart a rate path, given all the economic uncertainty.