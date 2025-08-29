Canada's GDP expected at 0.1%, Canadian dollar hits three-week high

The Canadian dollar has posted three consecutive winning days against the US dollar. Earlier, the Canadian dollar strengthened to 1.3738, its highest level since August 8. In the European session, EUR/USD is trading at 1.3748, up 0.05% on the day.

Canada's GDP projected to show marginal expansion

Canada releases GDP for June later today, with a market estimate of 0.1%. This follows two straight readings of -0.1%, and if the estimate for June is confirmed, it would point to a weak second quarter with no growth.

The US tariffs have taken a toll on Canada's economy, although many analysts expected that the US-Canada trade war would be far more damaging to the Canadian economy. Some 20% of Canada's economy is made of exports to the US and a prolonged disruption in trade between the two countries could send Canada into a recession.