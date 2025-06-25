Canada's CPI unchanged at 1.7%, Canadian dollar edges higher

The Canadian dollar has posted slight gains on Wednesday. In the North American session, USD/CAD is trading at 1.3735, up 0.08% on the day.
Canada's CPI, remains steady in May
Canada's inflation rate held steady in May. Headline CPI was unchanged at 1.7% and the average of two key core CPI indicators inched lower to 3.0% from 3.05%.
Monthly, CPI rose 0.6% in May, up from -0.1% in April and above the market estimate of 0.5%. This was the highest level in three months.
The Bank of Canada last cut interest rates in March and has been in a wait-and-see mode over concerns that US tariffs will boost inflation. That hasn't happened, although it's entirely possible that tariff impact on inflation will be felt in the coming months. The BoC meets next on July 30.
Governor Macklem has described the inflation picture as "complicated". Bank policymakers will get a look at the June inflation report next month, which will likely be a key factor in the Bank's rate decision.
Powell remains cautious
Federal Reserve Chair Powell testified before a House Committee on Tuesday and had a cautious message for lawmakers. Powell said that the Fed was committed to keeping inflation contained and that the Fed planned to maintain rates until the impact of tariffs on inflation was more clear and reiterated that inflation still remained above the Fed's 2% target.
Powell has faced sharp criticism from President Trump for not lowering rates but the Fed Chair has stuck to his guns and maintained rates. In his testimony on Tuesday, Powell said that Trump's attacks were "having no effects" on the Fed's rate policy.
USD/CAD Technical
- USD/CAD pushed above resistance at 1.3726 and is testing resistance at 1.3737. Above, there is resistance at 1.3750
- 1.3713 and 1.3702 are the next support levels
Opinions are the authors'; not necessarily that of OANDA Business Information & Services, Inc. or any of its affiliates, subsidiaries, officers or directors. The provided publication is for informational and educational purposes only.
If you would like to reproduce or redistribute any of the content found on MarketPulse, an award winning forex, commodities and global indices analysis and news site service produced by OANDA Business Information & Services, Inc., please refer to the MarketPulse Terms of Use.
Visit https://www.marketpulse.com/ to find out more about the beat of the global markets.
© 2025 OANDA Business Information & Services Inc.