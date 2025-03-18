Canada's CPI expected to rise

The Canadian dollar is quiet on Tuesday, after posting gains of around 1% over the past two trading days. In the European session, USD/CAD is trading at 1.4277, down 0.08% on the day.
Canada's inflation rate projected at 2.1% for February
Canada's inflation rate is expected to have risen to 2.1% y/y in Feburary, up from 1.9% in January. Inflation has remained at or below the Bank of Canada's 2% target for six straight months, but that could change with today's inflation rate. Still, a reading just above 2% won't ruffle any feathers at the central bank. The average of the BoC core measures of the median and trimmed rates are expected to tick up to 2.75%, up from 2.7% in January.
The BoC has inflation right where it wants but there are dark clouds on the horizon. The US has slapped tariffs on Canada, which has retaliated with counter-tariffs. Governor Macklem has warned that the trade war with the US is a "new crisis" that will boost inflation. The BoC would like to continue trimming rates but a protracted trade war would complicate the central bank's rate path. The BoC lowered rates by a quarter-point last week and meets next on April 16.
US retail sales weaker than expected, NY manufacturing sinks
In the US, retail sales for February posted a weak gain of 0.2% m/m, rebounding from -1.6% in January but shy of the market estimate of 0.6%. Consumers are feeling pessimistic about the economy slowing down and rising inflation. The Trump administration's tariff policy, which threatens to escalate into a global trade war, is a significant concern for consumers.
EUR/USD 4-Hour Chart, March 18, 2025
Content is for general information purposes only. It is not investment advice or a solicitation or any offer to buy or sell securities.
Opinions are the authors; not necessarily that of OANDA Business Information & Services, Inc. or any of its affiliates, subsidiaries, officers or directors.
If you would like to reproduce or redistribute any of the content found on MarketPulse, an award winning forex, commodities and global indices analysis and news site service produced by OANDA Business Information & Services, Inc., please access the RSS feed or contact us at info@marketpulse.com.
Visit https://www.marketpulse.com/ to find out more about the beat of the global markets.
© 2025 OANDA Business Information & Services Inc.