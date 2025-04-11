British pound keeps rolling as UK GDP shines

The British pound is up sharply on Friday, extending its rally for a fourth straight day. In the European session, GBP/USD is trading at 1.3088, up 0.94% on the day. The pound has surged 2.9% since Monday.
UK GDP higher than expected
UK GDP higher than expected February with a gain of 0.5% m/m. This followed a revised 0% reading in January and beat the market estimate of 0.1%. This was the fastest pace of growth since March 2024. Services, manufacturing and construction all recorded gains. For the three months to January, GDP expanded 0.6%, above the revised 0.3% gain in January and higher than the market estimate of 0.4%.
The strong GDP data is welcome news amid all the uncertainty created by US President Trump's tariff policy. The UK's largest trading partner is the US and the 10% tariffs on UK products will hurt the UK export sector (Trump has suspended an additional 10% tariff for 90 days).
Bank of England expected to lower rates in May
The turmoil in the financial markets and escalating trade tensions has the Bank of England worried. The markets have priced in a rate cut in May, betting that the BoE will ease policy in order to support the weak economy, even with inflation above the 2% target. The BoE kept rates unchanged in March and meets next on May 8.
China hits US with new tariffs
The US-China trade war rose up a notch on Friday, as China announced it would raise tariffs on US goods to 125% from 84%. This move was in response to the US lifting tariffs on China by 125% this week, for a total tariff rate at 145%. The trade war will dampen China's economy and Goldman Sachs has lowered its 2025 GDP forecast for China to 4.0% from 4.5%.
GBP/USD Technical Analysis
- GBP/USD has pushed above resistance at 1.3049. Above, there is resistance at 1.3126
- 1.2918 and 1.2841 are providing support
