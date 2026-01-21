Breaking: TACO Time – US President Trump de-escalates regarding Greenland, Stocks explode

US President just shared a Truth Social post announcing that he will cancel tariffs regarding Greenland, announced during yesterday's session.
It's official: The Greenland story is yet another TACO.
TACO Time, Trump's republished Truth Social Post – Source: X
Stock Markets are rebounding in a hurry to catch up with previous days of losses.
It seems that the Air Force One issues and the President's fatigue is making him even more volatile today.
Dow Jones 15M Chart, January 21, 2026 – Source: TradingView
