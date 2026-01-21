OANDA Group
Breaking: TACO Time – US President Trump de-escalates regarding Greenland, Stocks explode

Elior Manier - Picture
By  Elior Manier

21 January 2026 at 19:36 UTC

US President just shared a Truth Social post announcing that he will cancel tariffs regarding Greenland, announced during yesterday's session.

It's official: The Greenland story is yet another TACO.

Trump TACO post
TACO Time, Trump's republished Truth Social Post – Source: X

Stock Markets are rebounding in a hurry to catch up with previous days of losses.

It seems that the Air Force One issues and the President's fatigue is making him even more volatile today.

Screenshot 2026-01-21 at 2.43.03 PM
Dow Jones 15M Chart, January 21, 2026 – Source: TradingView

Safe Trades!

