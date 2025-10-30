Breaking News: ECB leaves rates unchanged at 2.00%, meeting market expectations

- EU ECB Rate of Deposit Facility (October 2025): 2.00% vs 2.00% expected, meets consensus
- EU ECB Main Refinancing Operation Rate (October 2025): 2.15% vs 2.15% expected, meets consensus
The Governing Council today decided to keep the three key ECB interest rates unchanged. Inflation remains close to the 2% medium-term target and the Governing Council’s assessment of the inflation outlook is broadly unchanged. The economy has continued to grow despite the challenging global environment. The robust labour market, solid private sector balance sheets and the Governing Council’s past interest rate cuts remain important sources of resilience. However, the outlook is still uncertain, owing particularly to ongoing global trade disputes and geopolitical tensions.
Breaking: The European Central Bank (ECB) has maintained rates at 2.00% in its October 2025 decision, meeting market expectations.
Key takeaway: Maintaining rates for three consecutive meetings, inflation in the eurozone nears the target of 2.00%, unlike in other developed economies. As such, markets don’t expect any change to rates until mid-2026 unless fundamentals change, especially regarding exports, which make up a large share of the EU economy.
Markets now look towards the ECB press conference:
- EU ECB Press Conference, 13:45 GMT
