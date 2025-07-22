BoJ sees little impact on policy due to election, yen dips

Ishiba has said he will stay on in order to combat inflation and continue the high-stake trade talks with the United States. President Trump has threatened to slap Japan with 25% tariffs if a deal is not reached by Aug. 1. High inflation was a key factor in the government's defeat - consumers have been squeezed by inflation, which has exceeded wage growth. Rice, a food staple, has soared over 100% in price since a year ago, causing a full-blown crisis.

Report: BoJ won't change policy due to election

Ishiba's weakened state may hurt Japan at the bargaining table but a report on Tuesday stated that the election result will not affect the Bank of Japan's monetary policy. The Japanese yen moved lower after the report.

The coalition can no longer pass legislation but is not in danger of falling and is expected to cooperate with the opposition. This could include agreeing to the opposition's demands to increase fiscal spending and cut taxes. Those moves would raise inflation which could impact on the BoJ's rate path.