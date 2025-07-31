BoJ raises inflation forecast, yen weakens past 150

The yen continues to lose ground against the US dollar. In the North American session, USD/JPY is trading at 150.51, up 0.69% on the day. This is the first time that the yen has weakened past 150 since March 31. The US dollar has strengthened this week against the majors and is up about 2% against the yen.

BoJ holds rates, raises inflation forecast

The Bank of Japan maintained its policy settings at today's rate meeting. The vote to hold rates at 0.5% which was unanimous, was widely expected. The central bank revised its inflation forecast and provided a less pessimistic outlook on Japan's economy than in the previous growth forecast in April.