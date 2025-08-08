BoJ minutes indicate potential rate hike, yen slips

The Japanese yen is lower on Friday. USD/JPY is trading at 147.66 in the North American session, up 0.38% on the day.

BoJ minutes show support for rate hikes

The Bank of Japan minutes from the July 31 meeting signaled that the BoJ remains committed to further rate hikes. This reiterates comments from BOJ President Ueda that he will raise rates, provided that growth and inflation are in line with the BoJs forecasts.

At the same time, members expressed concern about the uncetainty due to tariffs. Members acknowledged that the recent trade agreement between the US and Japan had reduced uncertainty and had made it more likely that inflation would be sustainable at the 2% target. Still, members noted that "high uncertainties remain regarding trade policies and their impact".