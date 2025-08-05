BoJ minutes indicate more rate hikes coming, yen dips

This stance was reiterated at last week's meeting, with the BoJ signalling that it planned further rate hikes if inflation and growth increased. At the meeting, the BoJ revised up its inflation forecasts for this fiscal year to 2.7%, from 2.2% in the April forecast. The central bank also raised its growth forecast by 0.1% from the April forecast .

The June meeting took place prior to the US-Japan trade agreement, which the BoJ said has reduced trade uncertainty. The trade deal should pave the way for another rate hike before the end of the year. The BoJ reacted positively to the agreement, which applies 15% tariffs on most Japanese imports to the US.

US ISM Services PMI expected to improve

The ISM services PMI is expected to accelerate to 51.5 in July, compared to 50.8 in June. The services sector is back in expansion territory after a rare contraction (49.9) in May. Services purchase managers pointed to the uncertainty over tariff impacts as their number one concern.

On Friday, ISM Manufacturing PMI slipped to 48.0 for July, down from 49.5 in June. This marked the fifth consecutive contraction for manufacturing.